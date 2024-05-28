After a glamorous pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for the second round of the their pre-wedding bash, which will be celebrated on a cruise from Italy and end in Switzerland. As per news platform India Today, like the first pre-wedding ceremony, the cruise party will be attended by popular personalities from film industries, business world and other stars of global world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The guests like MS Dhoni, Ravneer Singh etc. were already spotted at airports, and most likely, they are on their way to the second pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is named as "La Vite E Un Viaggio" on the card. It is an Italian phrase which means "life is a journey."

India Today also accessed the full itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party full itinerary May 29: On Board Paleremc Theme: "Welcome Lunch"

Dress Code: Classic Cruise

May 29: On Board at Sea Theme: 'STARRY NIGHT' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dress Code: Western Formals

May 30: On Land Rome Theme: 'ROMAN HOLIDAY'

Dress Code: Tourist Chic Attires {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 30: On Board Theme: LA DOLCE FAR NIENTE

Dress Code: Retro

May 30: TOGA PARTY May 31: On Board Theme: 'V TURNS ONE UNDER THE SUN' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dress Code: Playful

May 31: On Land Cannes Theme: LE MASQUERADE

Dress code: Black the Masquerade {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 31: On Board Theme: PARDON MY FRENCH (after party)

June 1: On land Portofino Theme : 'LA DOLCE VITA'

Dress code: Italian summer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the report mentioned that a strict no-phone policy will be applicable onboard the cruise, and it remains to be seen whether reporters will get access to the cruise party.

The first pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was graced by a host of global icons, each one a significant figure in their respective fields. The list of guest included Grammy award winning singer Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!