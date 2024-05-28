After a glamorous pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for the second round of the their pre-wedding bash, which will be celebrated on a cruise from Italy and end in Switzerland. As per news platform India Today, like the first pre-wedding ceremony, the cruise party will be attended by popular personalities from film industries, business world and other stars of global world.
The guests like MS Dhoni, Ravneer Singh etc. were already spotted at airports, and most likely, they are on their way to the second pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is named as "La Vite E Un Viaggio" on the card. It is an Italian phrase which means "life is a journey."
India Today also accessed the full itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party full itinerary
May 29: On Board Paleremc
Theme: "Welcome Lunch"
Dress Code: Classic Cruise
May 29: On Board at Sea
Theme: 'STARRY NIGHT'
Dress Code: Western Formals
May 30: On Land Rome
Theme: 'ROMAN HOLIDAY'
Dress Code: Tourist Chic Attires
May 30: On Board
Theme: LA DOLCE FAR NIENTE
Dress Code: Retro
May 30: TOGA PARTY
May 31: On Board
Theme: 'V TURNS ONE UNDER THE SUN'
Dress Code: Playful
May 31: On Land Cannes
Theme: LE MASQUERADE
Dress code: Black the Masquerade
May 31: On Board
Theme: PARDON MY FRENCH (after party)
June 1: On land Portofino
Theme : 'LA DOLCE VITA'
Dress code: Italian summer
Moreover, the report mentioned that a strict no-phone policy will be applicable onboard the cruise, and it remains to be seen whether reporters will get access to the cruise party.
The first pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was graced by a host of global icons, each one a significant figure in their respective fields. The list of guest included Grammy award winning singer Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh etc.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!