Here comes ‘fully electric’ plane: All you need to know about the flight that aims 90% emission reduction

Dutch startup Elysian has introduced a design for a fully electric regional aircraft, depicted in this render, as the company claims the aircraft will achieve a range of 500 miles.

CNN cited Reynard de Vries, director of design and engineering at Elysian, who said, “Many experts say you need battery technology beyond [anything that will be available until] 2050 to get reasonable range and payload capability.”

The E9X will be designed to seamlessly integrate with existing airport infrastructure, requiring no modifications or upgrades. However, the turnaround time could be challenging due to the longer battery charging process compared to refuelling. “Our target right now is a maximum charging time of 45 minutes, which would imply a slightly longer turnaround time than what some airlines are used to, especially the low-cost operators. But that’s the upper limit — the average time will be around half an hour.”

The battery technology will be based on current advancements and expected developments over the next four or five years, rather than a major breakthrough, according to de Vries. “That opens up different scenarios,” he notes. “The most conservative one puts the useful range at 300 miles (482 kilometers), but we believe that a more realistic target, four years from now, is 500 miles.”