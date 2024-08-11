Here comes ‘fully electric’ plane: All you need to know about the flight that aims 90% emission reduction

  • The E9X will also have a slimmer fuselage, said the company.

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Dutch startup Elysian has unveiled a design for a fully electric regional aircraft. (Representative Image)
Dutch startup Elysian has unveiled a design for a fully electric regional aircraft. (Representative Image)

Dutch startup Elysian has introduced a design for a fully electric regional aircraft, depicted in this render, as the company claims the aircraft will achieve a range of 500 miles.

CNN cited Reynard de Vries, director of design and engineering at Elysian, who said, “Many experts say you need battery technology beyond [anything that will be available until] 2050 to get reasonable range and payload capability.”

Also Read: Is Elon Musk planning Tesla’s electric plane in 5 years?

The E9X will be designed to seamlessly integrate with existing airport infrastructure, requiring no modifications or upgrades. However, the turnaround time could be challenging due to the longer battery charging process compared to refuelling. “Our target right now is a maximum charging time of 45 minutes, which would imply a slightly longer turnaround time than what some airlines are used to, especially the low-cost operators. But that’s the upper limit — the average time will be around half an hour.”

Dutch startup Elysian is challenging prevailing assumptions with its plans for a fully electric regional aircraft. This aircraft will have a range of 500 miles (805 kilometers), accommodate 90 passengers, and achieve a 90% reduction in emissions, with a goal of entering commercial service within a decade.

The battery technology will be based on current advancements and expected developments over the next four or five years, rather than a major breakthrough, according to de Vries. “That opens up different scenarios,” he notes. “The most conservative one puts the useful range at 300 miles (482 kilometers), but we believe that a more realistic target, four years from now, is 500 miles.”

Also Read: Flying electric taxis in India by 2025? Anand Mahindra said THIS

The E9X will feature eight propeller engines and a wingspan of nearly 138 feet (42 meters), which is larger than a Boeing 737 or Airbus A320, though both of those aircraft can carry more than double the passengers. The E9X will also have a slimmer fuselage, which de Vries claims enhances both structural integrity and aerodynamic efficiency, CNN reported.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 11:59 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsHere comes ‘fully electric’ plane: All you need to know about the flight that aims 90% emission reduction

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue