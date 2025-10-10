Future of self-driving: Elon Musk makes massive promise to Tesla owners; social media reacts, ‘Hard to not be excited’

Elon Musk has made a massive promise to Tesla owners in terms of Full Self Driving (FSD) capabilities. His promise has gone viral.

Tesla FSD (Full Self Driving) version 14.1 spent nearly 20 minutes searching for a parking spot at a Costco, according to content creator Devin Olsen. Olsen shared a video on Twitter (now X) showing the car’s behaviour.

While the vehicle didn’t pass any open spots, it made several odd moves and failed to explore deeper into the parking area or wait for people unloading.

Despite this, Olsen noted that no drivers or pedestrians reacted strangely, noting the car blended in naturally. He described the experience as “incredible”.

He mentioned that he had been locked in the car for 10 minutes as the Tesla car kept looking for a parking spot.

“The fact that the car is spinning around looking for its spot doesn’t really mean anything to me. Perhaps not perfectly efficient, but it’s incredibly impressive what it just did. So, there you go. Well done,” he says in the video.

Elon Musk replied to this video and promised more efficiency in the near future.

“In the near future, your Tesla will drop you off at the store entrance and then go find a parking spot. When you’re ready to exit the store, just tap Summon on your phone and the car will come to you,” the Tesla CEO wrote.

Elon Musk’s post has gone viral. Within an hour, the post has gained over a million views.

Social media reaction “While I personally love to drive, it's hard to not be excited for what this technology means for people who are either too old to drive or can't drive for whatever reason,” wrote a social media user.

“If the car can actually pull that off, it frees up mental energy for everything else. The trick will be handling edge cases like unclear lines or overlapping cars,” commented another.

One user suggested, “Elon, once again Im requesting a feature to be added where the Tesla grades parallel parking. I snuck it into the most impossible spot the other day and was proud af, yet had nobody to celebrate with. Just need it to say “damn bro nice job” or “5/5”. Thank you for your attention.”