Fyre Festival 2 tickets: Neary eight years after scamming thousands by promising a ‘luxury experience’ at the first Fyre Festival in Mexico, Billy McFarland, who was convicted of defrauding investors of more than $27 million ( ₹2.7 crores) is back with the second edition of the musical spectacle.

Resale ticketing platform Soldout.com has already announced the launch of ticket sales for Fyre Festival 2, set to take place in May on Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Tickets can also be availed through the Fyre Festival Mexico website, and are priced around $1,400 to $1.1 million, which is roughly around ₹1.2 lakh to ₹11 lakh.

Fyre Festival 2 : Date, ticket details Fyre Festival 2 is slated to run from May 30 to June 2, 2025 at Playa FYRE in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

In a 2024 interview, McFarland said that an “incredible production company” is in place and will be “handling everything from soup to nuts," for the second edition of the ‘luxury music festival,’ after the first one ended up in a soup in 2017.

How to get Fyre Festival 2 tickets A total of 2000 tickets for Fyre Festival 2 has already gone live, with prices ranging from $1,400 to $1.1 million. Those who wish to attend the event, can access the tickets through the official website: tickets.FYRE.mx.

In case tickets are sold out, customers can also visit Soldout.com, which is FYRE's resale partner.

McFarland had previously mentioned that he had already sold 100 tickets at $500 each, reported Today.com.

Fyre Festival 2: Which artists are performing Till date, no musical artists have committed to performing at the three-day event. Fyre Festival 2 promises arts, cuisine, music, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports and “treasures,” as mentioned in the event's website.

Fyre Festival 2: What is the $1 million package? Most ticket holders are required to pay separately for flights and accommodations to attend Fyre 2. However, with a $25,000 "Fyre Phoenix" pass, attendees will "stay amongst the artists and other performing talent" at one of two luxury resorts, mentions the event's website.

Fyre Festival 2 also offers a "Prometheus God of Fyre" pass, worth $1.1 million ( ₹11 lakhs). This includes accommodations for up to eight people, and offers access to "unique adventures, intimate dinners, and other exclusive excursions," as noted on the festival site.

Fyre Festival controversy McFarland had made similar promises at the first Fyre fest, staged in Great Exuma, Bahamas in 2017, with Blink-182 and other musical acts expected to perform.

The attendees' expectations went up for a toss, as most pass holders discovered that their accommodations consisted of unfinished tents and wet mattresses, with cheese sandwiches for sustenance, reported CBS News.

McFarland, who was convicted of defrauding investors of over $27 million, was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018. He served four years and was released in 2022.

Billy McFarland's partner from the first festival, rapper Ja Rule, stated that he had been ‘hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hoodwinked, led astray’ by the event organisers, reported CBS News.