Why protest against Congress? Students get trolled for failing to answer
A viral video of Galgotias university students protesting against Congress has left social media in splits. The varsity students have been trolled for failing to respond to the objective of their protest
A viral video of Galgotias university students failing to respond about the motive behind their protest against Congress has left the internet in splits. The students were reportedly asked about inheritance tax, urban naxalism, etc. Many students even failed to read their placards clearly. The interview by an Aaj Tak reporter has erupted a controversy, with social media users targeting the Galgotias University students for their ignorance.