Why protest against Congress? Students get trolled for failing to answer

A viral video of Galgotias university students protesting against Congress has left social media in splits. The varsity students have been trolled for failing to respond to the objective of their protest

A viral video of Galgotias university students failing to respond about the motive behind their protest against Congress has left the internet in splits. The students were reportedly asked about inheritance tax, urban naxalism, etc. Many students even failed to read their placards clearly. The interview by an Aaj Tak reporter has erupted a controversy, with social media users targeting the Galgotias University students for their ignorance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Aaj Tak video, journalist can be seen asking Galgotias University students questions about the motive behind their protests march towards Congress headquarters in Delhi. On being asked about the motive behind protest, a student from the Greater Noida based university said that he wants a developed India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, on being asked about clear objectives of their protest he couldn't reply further. Another student said he has no clear information about Congress manifesto. Some even failed to read the slogan written on their placards. Most of the placards used in the protest had slogans related to inheritance tax, PM Modi's statement on ‘Mangalsutra’, urban naxalism, Nari Shakti, etc.

Soon after the video went viral, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesia wrote on X, “This super story by my fine young colleague @JournoAshutosh exposes the WhatsApp university (and state of higher education!)! Next time when students want to protest at least find out what the protest is all about!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reacts to Galgotias university students protest

The video received sharp criticism from the social media users with many questioning the low level of knowledge of protesting students. Many raised questions on why a private university allowed these students to organise a protest march to a political party's office. Several people on social media trolled the students and emphasised on the importance of basic understanding of political issues. The video sheds light upon the highly ignorant attitude of youngsters, many of whom are an eligible voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

