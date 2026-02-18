‘Don't abandon the dog and leave him on streets…’: Comedians Atul Khatri, Vir Das slam Galgotias University

Comedians Atul Khatri and Vir Das mocked the Private university Galgotias University after a controversy arose over its display of a made-in-China robotic dog, which it presented as its own innovation at the AI Summit in New Delhi.

However, Private university Galgotias has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Impact Summit.

Here's what comedians said: Comedian Atul Khatri joked that he would be willing to adopt the robotic dog, and added, “I just hope Galgotias dont abandon the dog and leave him on the streets to fend for itself 😑. I am willing to adopt it 🙏 along as they give me the manual, warranty card and its charger.”

In another post, he said, “Just removed my child from Galgotias University and took admission in Lovely Professional University.”

Vir Das took to X and wrote, “Nothing is REALLY original when you think about it. Humans are creations themselves interacting and bursting into new forms that are derivative, all made by the great Galgotia University in the sky.”

Lyricist and stand-up comedian Varun Grover said, "Tum kitne galgotia pakdoge. Har gali se galgotia niklega."

In response, IT Secretary S Krishnan stated that the government does not want any exhibitor to showcase products that are not their original creations. "We do not want such exhibits to continue," he said, after organisers asked Galgotias University to vacate its stall, as reported by PTI.

Galgotias University apologised Later in the day in a statement, Galgotias University apologised for the confusion created at the AI Impact Summit, stating that the person “manning the pavillion was ill-informed”.

“She was not aware of the technical origins of the products and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press,” the university said.

Stating that there was "no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation," the university said it remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency and responsible representations of its work."

It said it has vacated the premises “understanding the organiser's sentiment”.

What is the controversy? The controversy began when Neha Singh of Galgotias University showcased a robotic dog named Orion to DD News on Tuesday, claiming it “has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University.”

After the video went viral, social media users pointed out that the robot was actually a Unitree Go2, produced by China’s Unitree Robotics and widely used in research and educational settings globally, PTI reported.

As the episode snowballed into a controversy, the university was asked to vacate the stall.

Facing backlash, both Galgotias and Singh on Wednesday said the robot was not a university creation and that the institution had never claimed otherwise.

Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S Krishnan said about decision to ask Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo, as reported by PTI.

He said, "The point is, we want genuine, and actual work to be reflected in a way that people exhibit in an expos, the idea is not to sort of use this as an opportunity in any other fashion, we don't want controversy around exhibits which are presented here, so I think, it's essential that a set code is followed there, our intention is, misinformation cannot be encouraged, so we don't want controversy around exhibits in the expo, so I'm not getting into whether they're right, or wrong, we just don't want the controversy."

The university maintained that the exercise was aimed at imparting hands-on AI programming skills using globally available platforms and tools.

On ground, the university's stall at the expo had no display on Wednesday. Some students of the university continued to occupy the stall.

Nothing is REALLY original when you think about it.

Responding to the controversy, Singh told PTI that, "The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood."

"Regarding the robot dog, we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so."