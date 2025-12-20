Game addict turns hotel room into dumping ground after 2 years’ stay. You can't even look at the bathroom

A hotel room in China was left in a shocking state after a long-term guest allegedly ignored basic cleanliness norms, triggering outrage online and leaving staff stunned by the scale of the mess.

A disturbing video showing the condition of the room has gone viral on X. As reported by The Sun, the guest, described as a compulsive online gamer, had occupied the hotel in Changchun for nearly two years. Housekeeping staff said the man rarely stepped out of his room during his extended stay.

The footage reveals heaps of crumpled food packaging, empty cans and bottles, and takeaway containers piled across the floor and furniture. Gaming equipment, including two chairs and a table, was barely visible beneath the layers of trash. The bathroom appeared no better, littered with soaked toilet paper and waste strewn across the floor, lavatory and washbasin, while thick grime coated multiple surfaces.

According to The Sun, hotel staff spent three days carrying out an extensive clean-up and disinfection operation. Despite the effort, the management said the room suffered significant damage and would require major renovation before it could be made available to guests again. The hotel is known for offering long-term stays to Esports players, with high-speed internet, gaming PCs and specialised chairs.

Here's how social media users reacted: The video prompted strong reactions on social media. “Even after the deep cleaning, would you like to be the next in line customer in this room?" commented one user. “How did nobody smell that?" asked another. “Omg I can taste it in my mouth. I wouldn’t be able to endure that bathroom," wrote an individual, while another remarked, “They left him in there for 2 years. What do they expect?"