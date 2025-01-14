Ram Gopal Varma has criticised the box office figures of Game Changer, claiming they are exaggerated and undermine South Indian cinema's achievements. He expressed frustration over the alleged inflation of numbers, which he believes casts doubt on the success of films like Baahubali and RRR.

Bollywood veteran Ram Gopal Varma has publicly criticised the reported box office collection of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. In a series of tweets, he raised doubts about the credibility of the numbers shared by the film's producers. RGV called them exaggerated and misleading.

Varma accused the makers of Game Changer of inflating box office collections, spoiling the reputation of South Indian cinema. He compared the claims to the genuine successes of movies like Baahubali, RRR and KGF 2. According to him, such alleged fabrications could undermine the achievements of these landmark films.

"I truly don't know who's behind this highly humiliating disgracing insult of undermining the extraordinary achievements of south thanks to bahubali ,RRR , Kgf 2, kantara etc and all of their achievements will be now in doubt because of G C claims," the legendary director wrote.

“I don’t know who’s behind this unbelievably naive lies , but for sure it can’t be producer Dil Raju because he is a truly grounded realist and he’s incapable of the fraud that is being commited," he added.

“I loved PUSHPA 2 but now after seeing G C I want to fall on the feet of @alluarjun and @SukumarWritings," RGV wrote in a separate post.

While addressing the controversy, Varma clarified that he did not hold producer Dil Raju responsible for the discrepancies. He described Raju as a grounded individual, incapable of participating in such a "fraud".

Game Change Box Office Collection The producers of Game Changer announced that the film collected ₹186 crore on its opening day. However, trade analysts and platforms like Sacnilk have reported significantly-lower figures.

As per Sacnilk, Ram Charan’s Game Changer has collected ₹130.7 crore worldwide in 3 days. With ₹88.5 crore India net collection, ₹25 crore came from the overseas market after Day 3, it reported.

Varma is not the only one who accuses the makers of sharing an "inflated" number. Several social media users have made similar allegations. Some have even accused the makers of Pushpa 2 and Devara: Part 1 of faking numbers. Check out.