Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 11: Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli's RRR is struggling to maintain momentum after entering second week. Game Changer collected an estimated ₹1 crore on Monday, January 21.

Game Changer earned an estimated ₹2.6 crore on Sunday. The movie collection dropped more than 50% next day and fell to ₹1 crore. So far, the movie has earned an estimated ₹126.40 crore (India Net), accordng to Sacnilk. Here are all the details about Game Changer Box Office Collection on 11th day.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 11 Ram Charan's movie has earned an estimated ₹126.36 crore (India net) and ₹149.3 crore (India gross). The political drama's worldwide earnings stood at ₹179.55 crore. Game Changer's Sunday collection breakdown showcases that it earned an estimated ₹1.86 crore, ₹13 lakh, ₹6 lakh, and ₹1 lakh from its Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada versions, respectively.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 11: Occupancy The movie witnessed a total of 14.55% Telugu occupancy on Monday. It witnessed heightened interest in night shows, especially in cities like Kochi, Vishakapatnam, Karimnagar, etc.

About Game Changer The movie has been directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Ru under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Released on January 10, the movie was anticipated to steal the spotlight from Pushpa 2 which is ruling movie theatres since December. Game Changer managed to make big gains at box office during its first week, but failed to retain momentum.

Apart from Ram Charan Teja, Game Changer also features Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.