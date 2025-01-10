Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer hit the big screen on January 10. One of the most awaited movies of the year kickstarted 2025 with stellar performance. The Tollywood movie has an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes which received U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1 Ram Charan fans rushed to theatres on Friday to watch S Shankar movie released in multiple languages. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the political thriller netted ₹51.25 crore at the domestic box office at 10:30 pm. Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, Telugu screening of the movie registered ₹42 crore net collection while Tamil screenings recorded ₹2.1 crore net.

Hindi version collected ₹7 crore net, Kannada version raked in ₹10 lakh while Malayalam version amassed ₹5 lakh. Its star cast features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, apart from Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead. The makers said that the movie has sold 13 lakh tickets on bookmyshow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer review Taking to social media platform X, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave it a 4-star rating and stated, “GameChanger is a visual spectacle and one of the most ambitious political dramas made in Indian cinema. The grandeur, scale, and direction by #Shankar remind us of his vintage brilliance."

According to Sumit Kadel, the first half is decent, with an intriguing interval that sets the stage for a thrilling second half. Calling Ram Charan's dual role ‘stellar performance,' the film business analyst noted that the movie is the actor's career-best after Rangasthalam.