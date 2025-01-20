Game Changer Box Office Day 10: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer movie which was released on Janaury 10 is struggling to keep its mark at the box office. Although it had a strong opening with ₹51 crore, the political drama directed by S Shankar has seen a consistent decline in its daily earnings since its release.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Allu Arjun starrer returns strong

Game Changer Box Office Day 10 According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the Tollywoood movie collected just ₹2.50 crore. After a massive opening of ₹51 crore, the film saw a drop as it earned ₹21.6 crore on Day 2, ₹15.9 crore on Day 3, ₹7.65 crore on Day 4, ₹10 crore on Day 5, ₹7 crore on Day 6, ₹4.5 crore on Day 7, and ₹2.75 crore on Day 8. With this, the film's total earning in India stands at ₹125.30 crore net.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Day 10 The report states that the political drama raked in ₹176.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 9. Produced under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie amassed ₹30.25 crore gross in the overseas market and grossed ₹146.25 crore at the domestic box office.

About Game Changer The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Game Changer-Urvashi Rautela row Urvashi Rautela slammed Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. She said, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too in Indian 2. I think ye pura hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zaada hype tha (the entire game has changed because that film also had a lot of hype).”