Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan's movie struggle continues; film mints over 125

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan's movie struggle continues; film mints over ₹125

Livemint

  • Game Changer Box Office Day 10: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has struggled at the box office since its January 10 release. Despite a strong opening of 51 crore, earnings declined, totaling 125.30 crore net in India.

Game Changer Box Office Day 10: Ram Charan play double role

Game Changer Box Office Day 10: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer movie which was released on Janaury 10 is struggling to keep its mark at the box office. Although it had a strong opening with 51 crore, the political drama directed by S Shankar has seen a consistent decline in its daily earnings since its release.

Game Changer Box Office Day 10

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the Tollywoood movie collected just 2.50 crore. After a massive opening of 51 crore, the film saw a drop as it earned 21.6 crore on Day 2, 15.9 crore on Day 3, 7.65 crore on Day 4, 10 crore on Day 5, 7 crore on Day 6, 4.5 crore on Day 7, and 2.75 crore on Day 8. With this, the film's total earning in India stands at 125.30 crore net.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Day 10

The report states that the political drama raked in 176.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 9. Produced under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie amassed 30.25 crore gross in the overseas market and grossed 146.25 crore at the domestic box office.

About Game Changer

The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Game Changer-Urvashi Rautela row

Urvashi Rautela slammed Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. She said, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too in Indian 2. I think ye pura hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zaada hype tha (the entire game has changed because that film also had a lot of hype)."

She added, “But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai and meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit hogayi hai, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Kyun yeh tweets wagera horahi hai' (If Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, it's not my mistake. Why are these tweets happening?).""

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.