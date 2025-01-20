Game Changer Box Office Day 10: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer movie which was released on Janaury 10 is struggling to keep its mark at the box office. Although it had a strong opening with ₹51 crore, the political drama directed by S Shankar has seen a consistent decline in its daily earnings since its release.
Game Changer Box Office Day 10
According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the Tollywoood movie collected just ₹2.50 crore. After a massive opening of ₹51 crore, the film saw a drop as it earned ₹21.6 crore on Day 2, ₹15.9 crore on Day 3, ₹7.65 crore on Day 4, ₹10 crore on Day 5, ₹7 crore on Day 6, ₹4.5 crore on Day 7, and ₹2.75 crore on Day 8. With this, the film's total earning in India stands at ₹125.30 crore net.
Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Day 10
The report states that the political drama raked in ₹176.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 9. Produced under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie amassed ₹30.25 crore gross in the overseas market and grossed ₹146.25 crore at the domestic box office.
About Game Changer
The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.
Game Changer-Urvashi Rautela row
Urvashi Rautela slammed Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. She said, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too in Indian 2. I think ye pura hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zaada hype tha (the entire game has changed because that film also had a lot of hype)."
She added, “But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai and meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit hogayi hai, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Kyun yeh tweets wagera horahi hai' (If Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, it's not my mistake. Why are these tweets happening?).""