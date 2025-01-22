Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan's Game Changer has been surrounded by controversy over inflated numbers and IT raids on the properties of its producer, Dil Raju. The movie's daily box office collections continue to decline. The film, which was released on January 10, has been struggling at the box office after witnessing a massive opening of over ₹50 crore.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 13 As per early estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹0.75 crore net on Day 12, marking another decline from its Day 11 collection of ₹1 crore. This brings the total box office earnings of Game Changer to ₹127.15 crore net in India.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14 Early estimates by Sacnilk.com showed that the film could witness another massive drop as it is expected to earn ₹0.02 crore on Day 14.

About Game Changer The movie is directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Apart from Ram Charan Teja, Game Changer also features Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles. The political action film marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar’s foray in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as “Indian”, “Anniyan”, “Sivaji: The Boss”, “Enthiran” and “2.0”.

Game Changer controversy On January 14, Bollywood veteran Ram Gopal Varma had publicly criticised the reported box office collection of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. In a series of tweets, he raised doubts about the credibility of the numbers shared by the film’s producers. RGV called them exaggerated and misleading. Varma accused the makers of Game Changer of inflating box office collections, spoiling the reputation of South Indian cinema. This came after the producers of Game Changer announced that the film collected ₹186 crore on its opening day.

On January 21, the Income Tax department conducted searches at multiple locations linked to prominent Telugu film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju, as well as others, official sources said as reported by PTI. The searches were reportedly conducted in connection with allegations of tax evasion and covered multiple locations including properties in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, sources stated as reported by PTI.