Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13: Actor Ram Charan's political drama film, Game Changer, has seen a slight rise in its daily collections. The film has been struggling to maintain its numbers at the box office after witnessing a massive opening day collection.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film saw a slight improvement as it minted ₹0.75 crore on Day 13. This rise came after the film minted ₹0.9 crore on Day 12.