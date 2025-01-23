Hello User
Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13: Ram Charan's political drama sees slight hope; earns 128.05 cr

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13: Ram Charan's political drama sees slight hope; earns ₹128.05 cr

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, saw a modest rise in box office earnings on its 13th day.

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13: Ram Charan's Game Changer has been surrounded by controversy over-inflated numbers and IT raids on the properties of its producer, Dil Raju.

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13: Actor Ram Charan's political drama film, Game Changer, has seen a slight rise in its daily collections. The film has been struggling to maintain its numbers at the box office after witnessing a massive opening day collection.

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film saw a slight improvement as it minted 0.75 crore on Day 13. This rise came after the film minted 0.9 crore on Day 12.

