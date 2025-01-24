Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's starrer Game Changer which received mixed reviews from audience has been struggling at the box office. The film that began its theatrical journey on a high note has so far minted ₹128.85 crore net in India so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14 The Telugu-language film, directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, was reportedly made on a budget of ₹450 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹0.75 crore net in India on Day 14. This slight drop came after the film witnessed collected ₹0.8 crore on Day 13.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Charan Starrer film has been experiencing a declining trend after a massive Day 1 opening of over ₹50 crore. On Day 2, the film earned ₹21.6 crore, while the collections dropped further on Day 3 with ₹15.9 crore, followed by ₹7.65 crore on Day 4, ₹10 crore on Day 5, ₹7 crore on Day 6, and ₹4.5 crore on Day 7. As the film entered its second week, collections dropped further, earning ₹2.75 crore on Day 8, ₹2.4 crore on Day 9, ₹2.6 crore on Day 10, ₹1 crore on Day 11, ₹0.9 crore on Day 12 and ₹0.8 crore on Day 13.

Game Changer OTT release date According to a report by 123 Telugu, Ram Charan's film is expected to debut on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of February. The tentative OTT release date for Game Changer is set for February 14.