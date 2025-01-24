Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan's movie continues to decline after strong opening; mints 128 cr

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan's movie continues to decline after strong opening; mints ₹128 cr

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: After 14 days, Game Changer has collected 128.85 crore net in India. Despite a strong opening, the film's earnings have steadily declined.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Game Changer marks Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli’s RRR with NTR Jr, with a gap of 5 years. (Image: X)

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's starrer Game Changer which received mixed reviews from audience has been struggling at the box office. The film that began its theatrical journey on a high note has so far minted 128.85 crore net in India so far.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14

The Telugu-language film, directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, was reportedly made on a budget of 450 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned 0.75 crore net in India on Day 14. This slight drop came after the film witnessed collected 0.8 crore on Day 13.

Ram Charan Starrer film has been experiencing a declining trend after a massive Day 1 opening of over 50 crore. On Day 2, the film earned 21.6 crore, while the collections dropped further on Day 3 with 15.9 crore, followed by 7.65 crore on Day 4, 10 crore on Day 5, 7 crore on Day 6, and 4.5 crore on Day 7. As the film entered its second week, collections dropped further, earning 2.75 crore on Day 8, 2.4 crore on Day 9, 2.6 crore on Day 10, 1 crore on Day 11, 0.9 crore on Day 12 and 0.8 crore on Day 13.

Game Changer OTT release date

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Ram Charan's film is expected to debut on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of February. The tentative OTT release date for Game Changer is set for February 14.

About Ram Charan's Game Changer

The movie stars Ram Charan Teja in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in significant roles. The film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar’s debut in Telugu cinema, following his success with hit Tamil films such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and 2.0.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.