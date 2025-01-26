Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 16: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's starrer Game Changer is clinging to its Telugu and Hindi versions to survive on the big screen for a third week.

In 16 days, Game Changer has minted just ₹129.34 crore at the Indian Box Office. The political drama, once considered one of the first big releases of 2025, has witnessed a chiefly downward trend in its earnings after minting ₹51 crore on its opening day.

Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 16 Ram Charan's movie, which relied solely on Telugu and Hindi to survive another week in theatres, earned a surprising ₹0.01 crore in Tamil on Saturday. On Day 16, according to Sacnilk, Game Changer earned ₹0.16 crore in Telugu and just ₹0.07 crore in Hindi.

The film minted ₹0.24 crore on Saturday.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 16 The film Game Changer netted ₹129.34 crore at the Indian box office in 16 days, while its gross collection stood at ₹153.92 crore.

Of this, it has earned a total of ₹87.9 crore in its original language, Telugu, while in Hindi, the film earned ₹32.57 crore. The film also minted ₹8.27 crore in Tamil. It was also released in Malayalam and Kannada but could not breach even the ₹1 crore mark in either of the languages in 16 days.

Game Changer Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 16 By Day 16, Game Changer had earned just ₹184.17 crore globally, which is still far from what the makers had claimed it earned on its opening day.

The makers of Game Changer had announced that the film had collected ₹186 crore on its opening day, January 10.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the political drama has minted ₹30.25 crore overseas.

Game Changer Controversy With a decreasing trend in its collections, the film is also marred by controversy over inflated worldwide collections and IT raids linked to prominent Telugu film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju.

On January 14, Bollywood veteran Ram Gopal Varma publicly criticised the reported Game Changer box office collection starring Ram Charan. In a series of tweets, he raised doubts about the credibility of the numbers shared by the film’s producers. RGV called them exaggerated and misleading.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 director Dil Raju facing raids by Income Tax over tax evasion claims