Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: The Tollywood movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani debuted on the big screen on January 10. The year started of a high note with the most awaited Tollywood flick, having a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes. It registered a massive opening, raking in ₹51 crore net.

U/A certified film, minted ₹41.25 crore net from Telugu screenings on Day 1, while Tamil version recorded ₹2.12 crore net earnings. On Friday, Hindi version collected ₹7.5 crore net, Kannada version earned Rs10 lakh and the Malayalam version registered ₹3 lakh net collection.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2 On the second day, Ram Charan movie netted ₹9.84 crore at the Indian box office at 5:40 pm, according to early estimates provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, the political thriller has so far netted ₹60.84 crore at the domestic box office.

S Shankar directorial movie released in multiple languages features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles. Yesterday, the makers said 13 lakh tickets of Game Changer were sold on the BookMyShow App.

Also Read | Game Changer: PVR Cinemas launches contest for signed poster of Ram Charan movie

Game Changer Worldwide Collection Considering the business of political action thriller at the worldwide box office, the film grossed ₹61.1 crore in the domestic market and ₹19 crore gross in the overseas market on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, Ram Charan movie's global collection stands at ₹80.10 crore, as per Day1 figures.

However, the makers in a post on X announced that Game Changer grossed over ₹186 crore at the global box office on its release day, “#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1,” the post states.

Game Changer review Taking to social media platform X, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it a 3.5-star rating and stated, “It's a #RamCharan show... Predictable plot elevated by impactful dramatic moments... Ordinary first half, lengthy but gripping second... Not #Shankar's best, but keeps you engrossed and entertained."