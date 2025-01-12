Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's political drama witnessed a massive 57.84 per cent drop in earnings on Saturday, Day 2 of its theatrical release. The Kollywood movie, starring Kiara Advani, was much-awaited by fans who were thrilled to witness Ram Charan on the big screen after 5 years.
The 2 hours and 44 minute-long film had registered a successful opening with ₹51 crore net earnings. However, the numbers did not match the anticipation for the film.
Even on Day 38 of its release, Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 The Rule is giving tough competition to the newer releases, and Game Changer has likely been caught up in the whirlwind of it.
On Saturday, the second day of its release, Ram Charan's movie netted ₹21.5 crore at the Indian box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film earned the highest in its original language, Telugu ( ₹12.7 crore). It also caught the attention of the Hindi-speaking audience and minted ₹7 crore in that language.
Game Changer earned ₹1.7 crore in Tamil and ₹0.1 crore in Kannada.
Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, the political thriller has so far netted ₹72.5 crore at the domestic box office.
The S Shankar-directed movie was released in multiple languages and features S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.
Considering the business of political action thriller at the worldwide box office, the film grossed ₹61.1 crore in the domestic market and ₹19 crore in the overseas market on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, Ram Charan's movie's global collection stands at ₹80.10 crore on Day 1.
Sacnilk is yet to release the worldwide collection for the film at the end of Day 2.
Interestingly, the makers of the film, in a post on X, announced that Game Changer grossed over ₹186 crore at the global box office on its release day: “#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1.”
