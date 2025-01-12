Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's film sees a massive drop of 58%; check Saturday earnings

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's film sees a massive drop of 58%; check Saturday earnings

Livemint

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, experienced a 57.84% drop in box office earnings on Day 2. Despite a strong opening, it struggles against Pushpa 2. Check how much it has grossed so far:

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Fans were thrilled to witness Ram Charan on the big screen after 5 years.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's political drama witnessed a massive 57.84 per cent drop in earnings on Saturday, Day 2 of its theatrical release. The Kollywood movie, starring Kiara Advani, was much-awaited by fans who were thrilled to witness Ram Charan on the big screen after 5 years.

The 2 hours and 44 minute-long film had registered a successful opening with 51 crore net earnings. However, the numbers did not match the anticipation for the film.

Even on Day 38 of its release, Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 The Rule is giving tough competition to the newer releases, and Game Changer has likely been caught up in the whirlwind of it.

Check Game Changer's Saturday earnings here:

Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 2

On Saturday, the second day of its release, Ram Charan's movie netted 21.5 crore at the Indian box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned the highest in its original language, Telugu ( 12.7 crore). It also caught the attention of the Hindi-speaking audience and minted 7 crore in that language.

Game Changer earned 1.7 crore in Tamil and 0.1 crore in Kannada.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2

Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, the political thriller has so far netted 72.5 crore at the domestic box office.

The S Shankar-directed movie was released in multiple languages and features S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Game Changer Worldwide Collection

Considering the business of political action thriller at the worldwide box office, the film grossed 61.1 crore in the domestic market and 19 crore in the overseas market on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, Ram Charan's movie's global collection stands at 80.10 crore on Day 1.

Sacnilk is yet to release the worldwide collection for the film at the end of Day 2.

Interestingly, the makers of the film, in a post on X, announced that Game Changer grossed over 186 crore at the global box office on its release day: “#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1."

