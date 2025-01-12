Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, experienced a 57.84% drop in box office earnings on Day 2. Despite a strong opening, it struggles against Pushpa 2. Check how much it has grossed so far:

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's political drama witnessed a massive 57.84 per cent drop in earnings on Saturday, Day 2 of its theatrical release. The Kollywood movie, starring Kiara Advani, was much-awaited by fans who were thrilled to witness Ram Charan on the big screen after 5 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2 hours and 44 minute-long film had registered a successful opening with ₹51 crore net earnings. However, the numbers did not match the anticipation for the film.

Even on Day 38 of its release, Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 The Rule is giving tough competition to the newer releases, and Game Changer has likely been caught up in the whirlwind of it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check Game Changer's Saturday earnings here: Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 2 On Saturday, the second day of its release, Ram Charan's movie netted ₹21.5 crore at the Indian box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned the highest in its original language, Telugu ( ₹12.7 crore). It also caught the attention of the Hindi-speaking audience and minted ₹7 crore in that language.

Game Changer earned ₹1.7 crore in Tamil and ₹0.1 crore in Kannada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2 Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, the political thriller has so far netted ₹72.5 crore at the domestic box office.

The S Shankar-directed movie was released in multiple languages and features S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Game Changer Worldwide Collection Considering the business of political action thriller at the worldwide box office, the film grossed ₹61.1 crore in the domestic market and ₹19 crore in the overseas market on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, Ram Charan's movie's global collection stands at ₹80.10 crore on Day 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sacnilk is yet to release the worldwide collection for the film at the end of Day 2.

Interestingly, the makers of the film, in a post on X, announced that Game Changer grossed over ₹186 crore at the global box office on its release day: “#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1."