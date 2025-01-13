Despite a robust opening of ₹ 51 crore, Ram Charan's political drama struggled at the box office, experiencing a 57.84% earnings drop on Saturday and a 21.30% decline on Sunday.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan's political drama, which was released on the big screen on January 10, couldn't create the mark at the box office the makers hoped for. The Kollywood film, with a massive opening day earnings of ₹51 crore, saw a steady and significant decline in its earnings in the next two days despite being the weekend.

On Saturday, earnings dropped 57.84 per cent, while on Sunday, the drop grew by another 21.30 per cent at the Indian box office. However, the film did a business of ₹22 crore overseas.

Was the film able to cross the ₹ 100 crore mark in 3 days? Yes, the 2 hours and 44-minute film starring Kiara Advani crossed the ₹100 crore mark in three days, according to the numbers provided by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Game Changer globally minted ₹108.8 crore in three days, helping it pip the ₹100 crore benchmark.

The makers of the film, however, claimed that Game Changer grossed over ₹186 crore at the global box office on its release day: “#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1."

Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 3 According to Sacnilk, Ram Charan's movie netted ₹17 crore at the Indian box office on Sunday, the third day of its release.

The film earned the highest in its original language, Telugu ( ₹8 crore). It also caught the attention of the Hindi-speaking audience and minted ₹7.7 crore in that language.

Game Changer earned ₹1.2 crore in Tamil and ₹0.1 crore in Kannada.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3 Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, the political thriller has so far netted ₹89.6 crore at the domestic box office.

The S Shankar-directed movie was released in multiple languages and features S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.