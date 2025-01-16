Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer film has again witnessed a drop in its daily collection. The film which witnessed a massive opening at the box office, but have have since unable to keep up the strong numbers at the box office.
According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the movie minted ₹6.50 crore on Day 6, marking a 33.90 percent drop from its Day 5 earnings. Speaking of its language-wise collection, the film minted ₹4.51 crore in Telugu language, ₹1.37 crore in Hindi and ₹0.73 crore in Tamil language. The 2-hour and 44-minute film, released in multiple languages also starrs S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.
Bollywood veteran Ram Gopal Varma has publicly criticised the reported box office collection of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. In a series of tweets, he raised doubts about the credibility of the numbers shared by the film’s producers. RGV called them exaggerated and misleading. Varma accused the makers of Game Changer of exaggerating box office collections, tarnishing the reputation of South Indian cinema. He compared these claims to the authentic successes of films like Baahubali, RRR, and KGF 2, suggesting that such alleged fabrications could diminish the significance of these landmark films.
