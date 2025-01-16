Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer film has again witnessed a drop in its daily collection. The film which witnessed a massive opening at the box office, but have have since unable to keep up the strong numbers at the box office.

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 6 According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the movie minted ₹6.50 crore on Day 6, marking a 33.90 percent drop from its Day 5 earnings. Speaking of its language-wise collection, the film minted ₹4.51 crore in Telugu language, ₹1.37 crore in Hindi and ₹0.73 crore in Tamil language. The 2-hour and 44-minute film, released in multiple languages also starrs S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.