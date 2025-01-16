Game Changer Box Office collection Day 7: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer film Game Changer is one of the first big releases of 2025. The movie had been making ripples at the Box Office, and minted ₹51 crore right on the day of its release. However, the earnings have now nosedived.

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 7 The Game Changer movie managed to make only ₹2.79 crore on its Day 7( Thursday) at the Box Office, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

Game Changer's Box Office collection on Day 7 marks a significant dip when compared to its previous days earnings. On Day 6, the Ram Charan film had earned ₹7 crore. The Telugu version of the movie contributed a huge chunk of earnings, minting ₹4.75 crore, while the Hindi version earned ₹1.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Read more about the movie's collections here

Game Changer movie plot The Game Changer movie follows the story of a newly appointed district magistrate who finds himself in the crosshairs of a powerful rival involved in illegal activities. Initially, the magistrate attempts to resolve the situation through negotiations with local criminals, but soon uncovers a vast criminal network, exposing widespread corruption and illegal operations throughout the region.

Ram Charan's role in Game Changer Ram Charan takes on multiple roles in Game Changer, portraying H. Ram Nandan IAS, H. Charan IPS, Appanna, and Vijay Balram. Kiara Advani and Anjali play the female leads, adding to the film's emotional depth.

Game Changer cast Apart from Ram Charan, the Game Changer movie also features a strong ensemble cast, including S.J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sushanth, Jayaram, Praveena, Naveen Chandra, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Murali Sharma, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Chaitanya Krishna, among others. Together, they contribute to the gripping narrative of this intense political drama.

Also Read | Game Changer: Filmmakers approach cybercrime police over pirated version