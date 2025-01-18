Game Changer Box Office Day 8: Ram Charan starrer movie witnessed another drop in its daily collection. The political drama slowed down significantly after its massive opening of ₹51 crore.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 8 According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film collection on Day 8 stood at ₹2.65 crore. While the language-wise breakdown of the collections is not yet available yet. Based on the early estimated figures, the film's total earnings after eight days is ₹120.30 crore.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 The makers of the Tollywood movie had claimed that it grossed ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day ifself, but the makers were accused of inflating the box office numbers. However, according to Sacnilk.com, the film had an overseas collection of ₹30 crore till day 7, combined with the total box collection in India, Game Changer has minted just ₹164.8 crore globally.

Game Changer public review The film that was released on Janaury 10 is appreciated by the audience. Viewers declared it a “blockbuster hit,” while some even dubbed the film as the “perfect Sankranti gift.” This marks Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli’s RRR with NTR Jr, with a gap of 5 years, and the fans are thrilled to witness the actor on the big screen again.