Game Changer Box Office Day 8: Ram Charan starrer movie witnessed another drop in its daily collection. The political drama slowed down significantly after its massive opening of ₹51 crore.
Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 8
According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film collection on Day 8 stood at ₹2.65 crore. While the language-wise breakdown of the collections is not yet available yet. Based on the early estimated figures, the film's total earnings after eight days is ₹120.30 crore.
Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8
The makers of the Tollywood movie had claimed that it grossed ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day ifself, but the makers were accused of inflating the box office numbers. However, according to Sacnilk.com, the film had an overseas collection of ₹30 crore till day 7, combined with the total box collection in India, Game Changer has minted just ₹164.8 crore globally.
Game Changer public review
The film that was released on Janaury 10 is appreciated by the audience. Viewers declared it a “blockbuster hit," while some even dubbed the film as the “perfect Sankranti gift." This marks Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli’s RRR with NTR Jr, with a gap of 5 years, and the fans are thrilled to witness the actor on the big screen again.
About Game Changer
The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles. In the movie, Ram Charan takes on dual roles as a father-son duo. The trailer begins with his character as an IAS officer, urging the public not to hoard essentials. As the story unfolds, viewers are treated to multiple avatars of Ram Charan, each leaving fans intrigued.