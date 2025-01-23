Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has earned ₹ 128.5 crore by January 23 but struggles to recover its ₹ 450 crore budget. The film's occupancy has sharply declined since its opening weekend, marking a potential loss of ₹ 100 crore for producer Dil Raju.

Newly released political action film Game Changer continued to lose momentum on Thursday — earned an estimated ₹128.5 crore (net) till January 23. The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer had begun its theatrical journey on a high note but now appears unlikely to recoup its massive ₹450 crore budget. The film has also seen occupancy decline sharply across languages since its opening weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned ₹0.40 crore on Day 14. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to Rs. 128.5 crore.

‘ ₹ 100 crore loss’ The Telugu language film directed by Shankar had been in the making for the last three years. It was produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and marks Ram Charan's first outing as a solo hero after six years. He reportedly spent close to ₹450 crore on the film and now stands to lose around ₹100 crore — the highest ever lost for a Dil Raju film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Game Changer Box Office Collection The film garnered ₹51 core on the day of release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of ₹88.5 crore. Game Changer earned ₹117.65 crore during its first week in theatres following a strong opening. However its momentum faltered during week two — declining to ₹0.8 crore by Day 13. Estimates from Thursday afternoon indicate that the film has so far earned ₹10.85 crore during its second week in theatres.

A language-wise breakdown of the first 13 days indicates that the film has earned a total of ₹87.06 crore in Telugu and ₹8.2 crore in Tamil. It has also garnered ₹32.25 crore through Hindi screenings while the Kannada version secured ₹0.56 crore and the Malayalam edition earned ₹0.03 crore till day 13.