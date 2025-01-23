Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan starrer sees drop in earnings, mints THIS amount

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan starrer sees drop in earnings, mints THIS amount

Livemint

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has earned 128.5 crore by January 23 but struggles to recover its 450 crore budget. The film's occupancy has sharply declined since its opening weekend, marking a potential loss of 100 crore for producer Dil Raju.

Game Changer Box Office Day 14: Ram Charan starrer sees drop in earnings, mints THIS amount

Newly released political action film Game Changer continued to lose momentum on Thursday — earned an estimated 128.5 crore (net) till January 23. The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer had begun its theatrical journey on a high note but now appears unlikely to recoup its massive 450 crore budget. The film has also seen occupancy decline sharply across languages since its opening weekend.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned 0.40 crore on Day 14. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to Rs. 128.5 crore.

100 crore loss’

The Telugu language film directed by Shankar had been in the making for the last three years. It was produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and marks Ram Charan's first outing as a solo hero after six years. He reportedly spent close to 450 crore on the film and now stands to lose around 100 crore — the highest ever lost for a Dil Raju film.

Game Changer Box Office Collection

The film garnered 51 core on the day of release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of 88.5 crore. Game Changer earned 117.65 crore during its first week in theatres following a strong opening. However its momentum faltered during week two — declining to 0.8 crore by Day 13. Estimates from Thursday afternoon indicate that the film has so far earned 10.85 crore during its second week in theatres.

A language-wise breakdown of the first 13 days indicates that the film has earned a total of 87.06 crore in Telugu and 8.2 crore in Tamil. It has also garnered 32.25 crore through Hindi screenings while the Kannada version secured 0.56 crore and the Malayalam edition earned 0.03 crore till day 13.

According to reports, the film has also earned 30.25 crore at the overseas box office in the first 13 days. This adds up to a global collection of 182.70 crore during the same time period.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.