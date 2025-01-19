Game Changer Box Office Day 9: Ram Charan starrer movie which was released on Janaury 10 is struggling at the box office. Despite a strong opening with ₹51 crore, the political drama directed by S Shankar has experienced a steady decline in collections since then.

Game Changer Box Office Day 9 According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film managed to earn just ₹2.58 crore on Day 9. After a massive opening of ₹51 crore, the film earned ₹21.6 crore on Day 2, ₹15.9 crore on Day 3, ₹7.65 crore on Day 4, ₹10 crore on Day 5, ₹7 crore on Day 6, ₹4.5 crore on Day 7, and ₹2.75 crore on Day 8. With this, the film's total earning in India stands at ₹123.05 crore net.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office The makers of the Tollywood movie had claimed that it grossed ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day ifself, but the makers were accused of inflating the box office numbers. Though the current worldwide numbers are not known yet, however, according to Sacnilk.com, the film had an overseas collection of ₹30 crore till day 7, combined with the total box collection in India, Game Changer has minted just ₹164.8 crore globally till Day 7.

Game Changer public reviews The film is appreciated by the audience. Viewers declared it a “blockbuster hit,” while some even dubbed the film as the “perfect Sankranti gift.” This marks Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli’s RRR with NTR Jr, with a gap of 5 years, and the fans are thrilled to witness the actor on the big screen again.

About Game Changer The two-hour and 44-minute film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's star cast includes Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Urvashi Rautela's dig at Ram Charan’s Game Changer Urvashi Rautela slammed Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. She said, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too in Indian 2. I think ye pura hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zaada hype tha (the entire game has changed because that film also had a lot of hype).”