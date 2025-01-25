Game Changer Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 15: Ram Charan’s movie mints ₹184 crore; barely surviving in week 3

Game Changer Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 15: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has grossed 183.79 crore globally after 15 days, struggling in theaters with only Telugu and Hindi performing.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 Jan 2025, 07:12 AM IST
Advertisement
The film may debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 14.(Screengrab from YouTube/Zee Studios)

Game Changer Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 15: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's starrer Game Changer is struggling to survive on the big screen for a third week after it went out of business in three of the five languages it was released in by the second week in theatres.

Hanging on to hope with just Telugu and Hindi languages in business on Day 15, Game Changer has managed to earn just 183.79 crore globally. This number is still far from what makers had claimed it earned on its opening day.

Advertisement

The maker of Game Changer had announced that the film had collected 186 crore on its opening day, January 10.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the political drama has minted 30.25 crore overseas.

Also Read | Game Changer: Filmmakers approach cybercrime police over pirated version

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 15

The film Game Changer netted 129.01 crore at the Indian box office in 15 days, while its gross collection stood at 153.54 crore.

Of this, it has earned a total of 87.63 crore in its original language, Telugu, while in Hindi, the film earned 32.52 crore. The film also minted 8.26 crore in Tamil. It was also released in Malayalam and Kannada but could not breach even 1 crore mark in either of the languages in 15 days.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Supreme disaster’: Urvashi Rautela takes dig at Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 15

Ram Charan's movie relied solely on Telugu and Hindi to survive another week in theatres. On Day 15, according to Sacnilk, Game Changer earned 0.14 crore in Telugu and just 0.07 crore in Hindi.

The industry tracker also showed that the film could not do any business in the other three languages.

Also Read | Game Changer OTT: When will Ram Charan’s movie start streaming online?

Game Changer OTT release date

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Ram Charan's film is expected to debut on Amazon Prime Video in the second week of February. The tentative OTT release date for Game Changer is set for February 14.

Advertisement

The S Shankar-directed movie was released in multiple languages and features S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsGame Changer Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 15: Ram Charan’s movie mints ₹184 crore; barely surviving in week 3
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 07:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts