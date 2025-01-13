Game Changer, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer, debuted on the big screen on January 10. However, the makers of the Telegu movie are a worried lot, and it has nothing to do with its box office performance. Let's find out why the filmmakers were anxious before the premiere of the most-anticipated Telegu film of the year, directed by the famed S Shankar.

According to reports, some cybercriminals leaked the film online soon after its release. These same people also allegedly threatened the producers before the film’s release. Aakashavaani reported that the makers filed a case against the people who leaked the film’s HD print online.

In a post on X, Aakashavaani stated, “The #GameChanger team is said to have filed a cybercrime complaint on the profiles of a few individuals who leaked the storyline of the film before the release and did the piracy as well. We may see a few arrests soon.”

The report suggests that 45 people are suspected of being involved in the leak. The Hyderabad cyber crime police are probing the case to confirm whether these 45 people acted independently, as a group, or sought support from external actors. The evidence provided by the makers will be used as a key document during the investigation.

Besides this, Game Changer movie makers alleged that a planned campaign was set up to spread negativity about the film. Based on this, a complaint was filed alleging that certain clips and key sequences from Ram Charan's movie were shared on social media.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4 On Day 4, the movie clocked in ₹4.8 crore net at the domestic box office until 7:20 pm, film industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates suggest.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, stated, “Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential... The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film.”