‘Game changer’: Instagram influencer reveals secret to ‘automatic weight loss’

Instagram influencer Leana, known for her profile fitzyelifts, recently shared the secret to "automatic weight loss". In a recent post, she suggested that cutting refined sugar from one's diet could lead to effortless weight loss and numerous other health benefits.

Find out how refined sugar is blocking your fitness progress Leana, who documented her weight loss journey, revealed that she lost 7 kgs in just two months. She explained how her “belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling." In her latest post, she discussed ‘what happens when you reduce your refined sugar intake’.

'Game-changer' diet plan Sharing her experience of losing over 7 kg in 2 months, Leana said, "Replacing refined sugar with natural options like fruits is a game-changer and will help you lose weight right away." By following this diet, not only does one reduce refined sugar intake—often referred to as "empty calories"—but they also feel more satiated. These healthier options keep you full naturally, curbing hunger pangs effortlessly. She further claimed that it's practically "impossible not to lose weight" when a diet rich in refined sugars is replaced with natural sugars.

Here are the side-effects of consuming refined sugar as described by Leana:

Addictive- the more you consume, the more you crave.

Empty calories- no nutrients

Acne

Puffy face

Feeling of being hungry all the time.

Need to count calories

More bloating

More dark circles

More mood swings

Weight gain

Benefits of cutting down on refined sugar.

Strive for "progress, not perfection" Leana noted that completely eliminating refined sugar from the diet is almost impossible in today's world. She said, "Eating out or buying groceries often means finding refined sugar in some form. What I'm saying is simply reducing your intake can make a huge difference." She talked about striving for "progress, not perfection."