Game Changer OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Ram Charan’s political drama movie online

  • Game Changer OTT release date OUT: The political action film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is set to make its OTT debut.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated5 Feb 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Game Changer OTT release date OUT: Ram Charan in Game changer (Image: X)

Game Changer OTT release date OUT: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to make its OTT debut soon. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the high-octane political actioner had released in theatres on January 10.

The film also marked debut of director S Shankar, known for superhit Tamil titles such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and 2.0.

Game Changer Box Office Collection

Accoding to Sacnilk.com data on January 28, the film's worldwide earnings reached 185.1 crore, of which, 154.85 crore was earned in India, while 30.25 crore was generated from overseas markets.

Game Changer OTT release

Ram Charan-starrer film will make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 7. Taking to their official social media, it wrote, “raa macha, buckle up, the rules are about to CHANGE”

Game Changer reviews

Ram Charan's Game Changer was surrounded by controversy over inflated numbers and IT raids on the properties of its producer, Dil Raju. The film received mixed reviews from audience. Some had called it a “blockbuster hit,” while some even dubbed the film the “perfect Sankranti gift.” However, a few viewers were not happy with the movie, and said, “Don’t fall for the hype or those positive reviews. Skip this crap and save your penny, not worth it.”

About Game Changer

The movie stars Ram Charan Teja in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in significant roles. The film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar’s debut in Telugu cinema, following his success with hit Tamil films such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and 2.0.

