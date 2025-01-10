Ram Charan's Kollywood movie, Game Changer, is a hit among viewers, who have already declared it a “blockbuster hit.” Fans even dubbed the film the “perfect Sankranti gift.”

This marks Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli’s RRR with NTR Jr, with a gap of 5 years, and the fans are thrilled to witness the actor on the big screen again.

The two-hour and 44-minute film hit the big screen on Friday, January 10. It is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Check out the public review of Game Changer: “Energetic action and charm. loved by everyone. Overall perfect Sankranti gift for moviegoers,” a social media user commented.

“The 3 years of effort and hard work of Ram Charan for the transformation and the role can be witnessed in every frame of Ram Nandan and Appanna. He will be the CHANGER for Game Changer,” exclaimed a user.

“Done with the Spectular SpellBound Performance of RAM NANDHAN,” said another user.

“It's A BLOCK BUSTER HIT,” said a user.

“That evil laugh from Ramcharan, that was a screamer,” a user said, referring to a scene in the movie.

“We can say he is once in a generation actor when it comes to meticulous scenes,” a user said, praising Ram Charan.

“A good commercial film…Ram Charan's performance as Appanna and Ram Nandan,” another user added.

“Movie completed..Ram Charan one man show (fire emojis) THAMAN is biggest asset for the film,” exclaimed another user.

However, a few viewers were not happy with the movie, and said, “Don’t fall for the hype or those positive reviews. Skip this crap and save your penny, not worth it.”

Game Changer: Special permissions The Ram Charan starrer received permission for ticket hikes and early shows from 4 a.m. in Telangana and 1 a.m. in Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana government even granted clearance to screen six shows on the film’s release day, including the 4 a.m. show.

Game Changer advance box office collection S Shankar directorial raked in the highest collection even before its release from Andhra Pradesh, followed by Telangana. Karnataka stood third in terms of collection.

According to Sacnilk, the film had minted ₹20 crore gross in advance booking across India. Telugu bookings registered the highest collection of ₹16 crore gross, followed by Tamil bookings, which garnered ₹54 lakh gross, while Hindi bookings grossed ₹2.14 crore.

Game Changer: Cast The film's star cast includes S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, as well as Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Game Changer: Plot In the movie, Ram Charan takes on dual roles as a father-son duo. The trailer begins with his character as an IAS officer, urging the public not to hoard essentials. As the story unfolds, viewers are treated to multiple avatars of Ram Charan, each leaving fans intrigued.