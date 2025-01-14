Ram Charan's Game Changer has failed to maintain its box office momentum, with a 52.14% decline in earnings on day 4. The film has generated ₹ 130.7 crore globally, significantly less than the claimed ₹ 186 crore, compounded by piracy challenges.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan's film has been unsuccessful at monetising the hype it created before its release on January 10. This, added to piracy woes, has led to this political drama's slump in earnings, dropping by a whopping 52.14 per cent at the Indian box office.

Globally too, the film hasn't earned by day 4 anywhere near to what its makers claimed it made on the 1st day of its release.

Globally too, the film hasn't earned by day 4 anywhere near to what its makers claimed it made on the 1st day of its release.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4 According to Sacnilk, Game Changer minted ₹25 overseas, taking its global earnings to ₹130.7 crore.

The makers of the film, however, had claimed that Game Changer grossed over ₹186 crore at the global box office on its release day: “#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1."

Game Changer Box Office Collection on Day 4 According to Sacnilk, the 2 hours and 44-minute film starring Kiara Advani netted ₹7.61 crore at the Indian box office on Monday, the fourth day of its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film earned the highest in its original language, Telugu ( ₹5.12 crore). It also caught the attention of the Hindi-speaking audience and minted ₹1.83 crore in that language.

Game Changer earned ₹0.66 crore in Tamil. No numbers were provided for its Kannada version.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4 Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, the political thriller has so far netted ₹96.11 crore at the domestic box office.

The S Shankar-directed movie was released in multiple languages and features S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Game Changer Piracy woes According to reports, some cybercriminals leaked the film online soon after its release. These same people also allegedly threatened the producers before the film’s release. Aakashavaani reported that the makers filed a case against the people who leaked the film’s HD print online.