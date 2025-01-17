Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Game Changer worldwide Box Office collection Day 7: Ram Charan's political drama earns a mere 30 crore overseas

Game Changer worldwide Box Office collection Day 7: Ram Charan's political drama earns a mere ₹30 crore overseas

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Game Changer worldwide Box Office collection Day 7: Ram Charan's political drama earns a mere 30 crore overseas

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan starrer hit the big screen on January 10.

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan's political drama Game Changer earned a mere 30 crore overseas in a week of its release.

The film, considered one of the first big releases of 2025, has witnessed a chiefly downward trend in its earnings after minting 51 crore on its opening day at the Indian Box office.

Notably, the maker of Game Changer announced that the film had collected 186 crore on its opening day, January 10. However, trade analysts and platforms like Sacnilk have reported significantly lower figures.

Here's how much Game Changer has collected worldwide:

Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.