Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan's political drama Game Changer earned a mere ₹30 crore overseas in a week of its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film, considered one of the first big releases of 2025, has witnessed a chiefly downward trend in its earnings after minting ₹51 crore on its opening day at the Indian Box office.

Notably, the maker of Game Changer announced that the film had collected ₹186 crore on its opening day, January 10. However, trade analysts and platforms like Sacnilk have reported significantly lower figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}