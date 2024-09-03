Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is about to begin in a few days. This festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is honored for his wisdom and is revered as the remover of obstacles. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. In the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi typically falls in August or September.

Lord Ganesha is known by various names including Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka.

When will Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated, 6th or 7th September? As per Drikpanchang, the Ganesh Chaturthi tithi begins on 6th September at 3 pm, hence there is confusion on when the festival will start. However, the website also states that the Ganesh Chaturthi will start from September 7.

How is the ten-day festival celebrated? Over the ten-day festival, devotees bring home a small idol of Lord Ganesha and offer prayers, with the duration of worship varying for some people. People prepare satvik food i.e. without onion and garlic to Lord Ganesha. Ukadiche modak, Churma Laddu is also prepared and offered to Bappa. People bring the idol for 1.5 days, 5 days, 7 days, or the full 10 days, after which devotees immerse the idol in a water body.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Muhurat Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival will begin on Saturday, September 7. Whereas, the Ganesh Visarjan will be held on Tuesday, September 17. The Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurrat will begin from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.