Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Is it on 6th or 7th September? Find out all the details here

  • Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is referred to as Ganesh Chaturdashi or Vinayak Chaturdashi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is set to commence on September 19.

Updated3 Sep 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: An artist gives a final touch to the idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesha Chaturthi festival. (ANI photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is about to begin in a few days. This festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is honored for his wisdom and is revered as the remover of obstacles. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. In the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi typically falls in August or September

Lord Ganesha is known by various names including Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka.

 

When will Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated, 6th or 7th September?

As per Drikpanchang, the Ganesh Chaturthi tithi begins on 6th September at 3 pm, hence there is confusion on when the festival will start. However, the website also states that the Ganesh Chaturthi will start from September 7.

 

How is the ten-day festival celebrated?

Over the ten-day festival, devotees bring home a small idol of Lord Ganesha and offer prayers, with the duration of worship varying for some people. People prepare satvik food i.e. without onion and garlic to Lord Ganesha. Ukadiche modak, Churma Laddu is also prepared and offered to Bappa. People bring the idol for 1.5 days, 5 days, 7 days, or the full 10 days, after which devotees immerse the idol in a water body.

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival will begin on Saturday, September 7. Whereas, the Ganesh Visarjan will be held on Tuesday, September 17. The Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurrat will begin from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

Special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

As many as 342 special trains will be operated for the next month's Ganesh festival, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. Lakhs of people travel to their native places in Konkan from Mumbai every year during the ten-day festival, slated to start from September 7, news agency PTI reported.

 

 

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGanesh Chaturthi 2024: Is it on 6th or 7th September? Find out all the details here

