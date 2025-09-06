Ganesh Visarjan turns tragic as man gets swept away by river current in Haridwar | Viral video

Ganesha Visarjan 2025: The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations conclude today with the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in water. Devotees gather in large numbers to mark the culmination of the festival, known as Ganpati Visarjan, bidding farewell to the deity. However, the immersion process in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar took a terrifying turn when a man was swept away by the river. The harrowing moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

In the clip, a group of devotees—mostly men—are seen standing near the riverbank, preparing to immerse an idol at dusk. As they hold onto the idol, a man wearing a blue cap approaches from behind. Distracted by the ritual, others fail to notice him losing balance, and within moments, he is carried away by the water. In the background, bystanders can be heard shouting, “Arrey bachao!” (Save him).

It is not yet clear whether the man was injured or rescued.

Ganesh Visarjan Viral Video The video has gone viral, amassing thousands of likes and numerous comments, highlighting the potential dangers during crowded festivities.

About Ganeshotsav The festival honors Lord Ganesha, revered as the deity of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. It reaches its peak on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with elaborately decorated homes, colorful pandals, and vibrant processions.

This year, the celebrations culminate with the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony, during which idols are immersed in water, symbolizing the end of the festivities.

Ganesh Visarjan Significance Since the Ganesh puja concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, devotees bid farewell to the deity with honour and devotion. Before immersing the idol, the Uttarpuja (concluding ritualistic worship) is performed.

Uttarpuja means bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha with due reverence, in which haldi and kumkum are offered to the deity. Other than that, an aarti is also performed, and the worship concludes by offering the lord with mantrapushpanjali (floral offerings with chants).

During the procession, items like curd, puffed rice, coconut, and modak are offered to Lord Ganesha. The idol is then immersed in flowing waters, with the belief that Ganesha will return next year.

