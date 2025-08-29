Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Dates, muhurats, rituals and significance —all you need to know

The ten-day-long Ganeshotsav, which begins on Ganesha Chaturthi, culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The festival is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada. The last day of festivity is known as Ganesha Visarjan.

Published29 Aug 2025, 10:48 PM IST
An idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed at an artificial pond during the one-and-a-half-day visarjan after Ganesha Chaturthi, in Mumbai, on Thursday.
An idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed at an artificial pond during the one-and-a-half-day visarjan after Ganesha Chaturthi, in Mumbai, on Thursday.(PTI)

Ganesha Visarjan 2025: As the Ganesha festival is going on with full celebrations, the preparations for Ganesha Visarjan ritual are also being made.

After Ganesha Chaturthi is observed, it is a ritual to immerse the Lord Ganesha’s idol in water.

Significance

Since Lord Ganapati is invited again, it is important that he should be bid farewell with honour.

Before immersing the idol, the uttarpuja (concluding ritualistic worship) is performed.

Uttarpuja means bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha with due reverence.

In uttarpuja, haldi and kumkum are offered. Arati is performed, and the worship concludes by offering mantrapushpanjali.

When the idol is taken for immersion, curd, puffed rice, coconut, and modak are offered to it.

After the uttarpuja is completed, the idol is immersed in flowing waters.

Ganesha Visarjan Dates

Ganesha Visarjan is performed on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, it will be performed on September 6 (Saturday).

Anant Chaturdashi is the most significant day for Ganesha Visarjan. Apart from Ganesha Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi is a very significant day to worship Lord Vishnu in Anant form.

Ganesha Visarjan Muhurat:Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 07:36 AM to 09:10 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:19 PM to 05:02 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 06:37 PM to 08:02 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 09:28 PM to 01:45 AM, September 07

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:36 AM to 06:02 AM, September 07

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:12 AM on September 06, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:41 AM on September 07, 2025

Ganesha Visarjan on 5th Day, August 31, 2025

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:34 AM to 12:21 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:57 PM to 03:32 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:44 PM to 10:57 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:46 AM to 03:10 AM, Sep 01

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:35 AM to 05:59 AM, September 01

Ganesha Visarjan on 7th Day, September 2, 2025

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:10 AM to 01:56 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:31 PM to 05:06 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:06 PM to 09:31 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:56 PM to 03:10 AM, September 03

