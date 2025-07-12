‘Ganga Aarti on Canadian riverbank’ leaves section of internet furious: ‘Insulting’

The Indian community in Canada recently organised a grand Ganga Aarti on the banks of the Credit River in Mississauga, aiming to recreate the spiritual experience of the famed aartis performed in Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Advertisement

The event took place earlier this week at Erindale Park and was organised by Radio Dhishum. According to the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Consul Sanjeev Saklani attended the ceremony and represented the Consulate.

“Consul Sanjeev Saklani represented the Consulate at the Ganga Aarti, a soulful evening of divine chants and pious mantras at the banks of the Credit River at Erindale Park, Mississauga, organised by Team @RadioDhishum,” the Consulate wrote on social media, sharing photos from the event.

A video from the ceremony, shared by Instagram user Priyanka Gupta, captured the rituals being carried out by the river.

“Out of all these 10 years in Canada, yesterday we have experienced the best evening, something magical unfolded. Not on the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, but right here in Canada,” Ms Gupta wrote in her caption.

Advertisement

She added, “Living abroad doesn't mean letting go of who we are. In fact, it deepens the bond. The soulful chants of ‘Har Har Gange’ echoing across the park, and devotees gathered in traditional attire, we witnessed the sacred Ganga Aarti, a slice of India, recreated with devotion thousands of miles away.”

Advertisement

The video quickly gained attention online and drew mixed reactions. While many appreciated the efforts to keep Indian traditions alive overseas, others questioned the appropriateness of performing the ritual by a river not linked to the Ganges.

“What a beautiful coverage. We are so overwhelmed hearing this,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Har har Gange. What a feel through this reel.”

However, criticism also surfaced. “Are you guys serious????? Ganga in Canada???? You are insulting the actual Ganga in this way. And if you love this much, then come to India again,” one person remarked.

A fourth added, “Stop this please. This is not even the Ganga River to perform Ganga Aarti. Next, people will start Kumbh Mela here."

Despite the divided opinions, the event highlighted how cultural and spiritual traditions continue to be embraced by the Indian diaspora, even thousands of miles from home.