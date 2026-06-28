Garbage city to Garden city: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares what Bengaluru can look like with right infrastructure

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has sparked a conversation about Bengaluru after she shared pictures, claiming to show what the city could look like with better road planning and infrastructure. She believed that the Silicon Valley of India could be greener with better urban planning. She further called the state capital a 'garbage city.'

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on urban planning of Bengaluru Taking to X, Mazumdar-Shaw dropped graphics and wrote, "This is how we need to design & plan our roads that reflects our garden city. Unfortunately it's now a garbage city with shrinking greenery."

In the images, two versions of an elevated road corridor were seen. The left side was titled "What we built," showcasing a concrete-heavy stretch with no trees. Captions described the place where trees were removed, footpaths and service roads didn't exist and there were no amenities for the public.

However, the right side, titled "What we could have built," reimagined the same stretch of road with trees, cycling tracks, footpaths for the public, amenities like lighting poles, benches and trash bins. "Better urban planning= Better tomorrow," the graphics concluded.

See post here:

Netizens react Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “The business, corporate benefit the government constructed these concrete roads spending crores of money. Its impact on environment and on earth biodiversity they never examined. Those who propose beatification of Bengaluru also need to understand.”

"Yes this beautiful city is being ruined as in Delhi. The highway Sarai Kale Khan to Akshar dham temple to Noida is all concrete and no greenery. Why no green belt, pavements with trees and a green central verge? Pollution can be controlled with pleasing infrastructures," added another.

One said, "Can't agree more. Administrators and politicians have joined hands to loot this city. They are interested in concrete roads as they can get more cut in iron, cement etc. They can't get cut in the trees planted."

Yet another wrote back, "No govt will do it in Bangalore. It’s opportunity converted into cash cow. Greenery and water bodies will continue to deplete and our future generation has to leave Bangalore."

Someone else also argued, "We cannot construct this with the level of corruption going on."

A different user said, "We are many decades behind China, our cities are turned to third world cities for ever."

About Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is among the most popular billionaire entrepreneurs in India. She serves as the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore. She is also the former chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.