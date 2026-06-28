Garbage city to Garden city: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares what Bengaluru can look like with right infrastructure

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has sparked a conversation about Bengaluru after she shared pictures, claiming to show what the city could look like with better road planning and infrastructure. She believed that the Silicon Valley of India could be greener with better urban planning. She further called the state capital a 'garbage city.'

Advertisement

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on urban planning of Bengaluru Taking to X, Mazumdar-Shaw dropped graphics and wrote, "This is how we need to design & plan our roads that reflects our garden city. Unfortunately it's now a garbage city with shrinking greenery."

In the images, two versions of an elevated road corridor were seen. The left side was titled "What we built," showcasing a concrete-heavy stretch with no trees. Captions described the place where trees were removed, footpaths and service roads didn't exist and there were no amenities for the public.

However, the right side, titled "What we could have built," reimagined the same stretch of road with trees, cycling tracks, footpaths for the public, amenities like lighting poles, benches and trash bins. "Better urban planning= Better tomorrow," the graphics concluded.

Advertisement

See post here:

Netizens react Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “The business, corporate benefit the government constructed these concrete roads spending crores of money. Its impact on environment and on earth biodiversity they never examined. Those who propose beatification of Bengaluru also need to understand.”

Advertisement

"Yes this beautiful city is being ruined as in Delhi. The highway Sarai Kale Khan to Akshar dham temple to Noida is all concrete and no greenery. Why no green belt, pavements with trees and a green central verge? Pollution can be controlled with pleasing infrastructures," added another.

One said, "Can't agree more. Administrators and politicians have joined hands to loot this city. They are interested in concrete roads as they can get more cut in iron, cement etc. They can't get cut in the trees planted."

Yet another wrote back, "No govt will do it in Bangalore. It’s opportunity converted into cash cow. Greenery and water bodies will continue to deplete and our future generation has to leave Bangalore."

Advertisement

Someone else also argued, "We cannot construct this with the level of corruption going on."

A different user said, "We are many decades behind China, our cities are turned to third world cities for ever."

About Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is among the most popular billionaire entrepreneurs in India. She serves as the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore. She is also the former chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Garbage city to Garden city: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares what Bengaluru can look like with right infrastructure