Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as "Flying Beast," has entered the fitness market with his new venture, BeastLife, offering products like whey protein, creatine monohydrate, and mass gainers. While the brand is already generating buzz, its potential as a strong contender for investment on a platform like Shark Tank India cannot be overlooked.

With Shark Tank India Season 4 slated to premiere on January 6, 2025, the spotlight is on innovative entrepreneurs from across the country who are seeking investment to scale their businesses. Could BeastLife make its way to the popular business reality show and secure the backing of one of the esteemed investors?

In October, Taneja addressed the rumours directly in an Instagram video. Responding to the viral posts, he spoke about how their relationship became the subject of public scrutiny and clarified their position on the matter. In the video, he highlighted how media coverage further amplified the false claims.

Taneja also tackled the controversy surrounding a video clip showing Ritu Rathee with spiritual advisor Premanand Govind Sharan. In the video, Rathee reportedly discussed topics like infidelity and child custody, which sparked the initial wave of rumours regarding the couple's separation.

Despite the personal controversies, Taneja continues to enjoy immense popularity, with over 9.27 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Upcoming Shark Tank Season 4 Set to Begin Meanwhile, Shark Tank Season 4, the Indian version of the iconic US business reality show, is set to premiere on Sony TV from January 6, 2025. This season will introduce new judges, including Varun Dua of Acko, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, and Viraj Bahl, while retaining familiar faces like Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh.

Shark Tank brings entrepreneurs from across the country to pitch their businesses to a panel of investors in a competitive setting, offering the chance to secure vital funding. The show, known for its high-energy environment, continues to be a significant platform for Indian startups to gain visibility and investment.