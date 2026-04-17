Gautam Adani turns Asia's richest person with net worth of $92.6 billion: Check top 5 Indians on the list

Billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, has now become the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $92.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adani, who became the richest Asian on Friday, ranks at the 19th spot on the world's richest list. He has surpassed Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, who is now the second-richest person in Asia and the 20th-richest worldwide. Ambani's net worth as of 17 April was $90.8 billion.
It is worth noting that these rankings often change, as wealth figures are based on a company's stock prices and business performance.
The development comes on the back of gains in Adani Group stock values. According to the reports, the stock price of Adani Group companies surged earlier today. The Adani Power share price was up nearly 1%. Adani Total Gas was up over 2%. Adani Green Energy gained 0.44% while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were up 1.6%. Many other Adani firms were also trading in the green.
1. Gautam Adani: $92.6 billion (19th richest in the world)
2. Mukesh Ambani: $90.8 billion (20th richest in the world)
3. Lakshmi Mittal: $36.9 billion (62nd richest in the world)
4. Shiv Nadar: $33.5 billion (70th richest in the world)
5. Shapoor Mistry & family: $33.2 billion (71st richest in the world)
According to Bloomberg, most of Adani's wealth is tied to his ownership in companies under the Adani Group, a large conglomerate he established. His fortune is largely built on stakes in six listed companies and two privately held entities.
His major shareholdings include Adani Enterprises (74%), Adani Power (75%), Adani Total Gas (37%), Adani Energy Solutions (71%), Adani Ports (66%), and Adani Green Energy (64%). These companies are publicly traded and headquartered in Ahmedabad. Although the shares are held through a network of individuals and entities, they ultimately trace back to the Adani family trust and are attributed to him as the founder.
In addition to these, the Adani family fully owns Adani Realty, which focuses on real estate development, and Adani Properties Pvt, a company involved in infrastructure and trading activities. The Adani family also controls a wide network of closely held businesses with significant assets and liabilities, many of which are managed either through the family trust or by Adani's eldest brother, Vinod Adani. These include holdings in Ambuja Cements and ACC, along with the debt used to finance those acquisitions.
The Adani Group has built a diversified portfolio spanning transport and logistics, integrated energy infrastructure across generation, transmission and distribution, as well as interests in natural resources, airports, defence and aerospace, data centres, cement, media, roads, rail and metro networks, real estate, urban redevelopment, food and FMCG, digital platforms and business incubation, news agency PTI reported.
According to the group, Adani is India's first, first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business empire to a market capitalization exceeding $200 billion.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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