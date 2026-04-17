Gautam Adani turns Asia's richest person with net worth of $92.6 billion: Check top 5 Indians on the list

Billionaire Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, has now become the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $92.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adani, who became the richest Asian on Friday, ranks at the 19th spot on the world's richest list. He has surpassed Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, who is now the second-richest person in Asia and the 20th-richest worldwide. Ambani's net worth as of 17 April was $90.8 billion.
It is worth noting that these rankings often change, as wealth figures are based on a company's stock prices and business performance.
The development comes on the back of gains in Adani Group stock values. According to the reports, the stock price of Adani Group companies surged earlier today. The Adani Power share price was up nearly 1%. Adani Total Gas was up over 2%. Adani Green Energy gained 0.44% while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were up 1.6%. Many other Adani firms were also trading in the green.
1. Gautam Adani: $92.6 billion (19th richest in the world)
2. Mukesh Ambani: $90.8 billion (20th richest in the world)
3. Lakshmi Mittal: $36.9 billion (62nd richest in the world)
4. Shiv Nadar: $33.5 billion (70th richest in the world)
5. Shapoor Mistry & family: $33.2 billion (71st richest in the world)
According to Bloomberg, most of Adani's wealth is tied to his ownership in companies under the Adani Group, a large conglomerate he established. His fortune is largely built on stakes in six listed companies and two privately held entities.
His major shareholdings include Adani Enterprises (74%), Adani Power (75%), Adani Total Gas (37%), Adani Energy Solutions (71%), Adani Ports (66%), and Adani Green Energy (64%). These companies are publicly traded and headquartered in Ahmedabad. Although the shares are held through a network of individuals and entities, they ultimately trace back to the Adani family trust and are attributed to him as the founder.
In addition to these, the Adani family fully owns Adani Realty, which focuses on real estate development, and Adani Properties Pvt, a company involved in infrastructure and trading activities. The Adani family also controls a wide network of closely held businesses with significant assets and liabilities, many of which are managed either through the family trust or by Adani's eldest brother, Vinod Adani. These include holdings in Ambuja Cements and ACC, along with the debt used to finance those acquisitions.
The Adani Group has built a diversified portfolio spanning transport and logistics, integrated energy infrastructure across generation, transmission and distribution, as well as interests in natural resources, airports, defence and aerospace, data centres, cement, media, roads, rail and metro networks, real estate, urban redevelopment, food and FMCG, digital platforms and business incubation, news agency PTI reported.
According to the group, Adani is India's first, first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business empire to a market capitalization exceeding $200 billion.