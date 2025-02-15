Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti Adani, were spotted at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah offering chadar to the shrine, according to a video posted by the news agency ANI on Wednesday, February 15.
Ajmer Sharif Dargah is in Ajmer, Rajasthan, which honours the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and is considered one of India's holiest Sufi shrines.
