Gautam Gambhir trolled as India loses ODI series against Sri Lanka after 27 years: 'People will start watching hockey…'

Amid the Paris Games, Gautam Gambhir faced criticism as India lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years, leading to trolling and calls for his resignation.

Published9 Aug 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir trolled as India loses ODI series against Sri Lanka after 27 years: ‘People will start watching hockey…’
(AFP)

The ‘Gautam Gambhir era’ of cricket got off to a rocky start this week as Team India lost an ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years. Several social media users have now called for the newly appointed head coach to resign while others got busy trolling him.

“So proud of Gautam Gambhir for winning the silver in Sri Lanka,” jibed one X user.

"You lost against teams like Sri Lanka after 30 years. Kya hal bana diya bhai tune cricket ka…” wondered a second.

“Is this the same Indian team that performed much better before Gautam Gambhir became coach? Losing an ODI series to Sri Lanka, who are missing their top players, is concerning. It seems the downfall started with Gautam Gambhir's era,” opined a third.

“Interviewer: Which is the toughest overseas tour for Team India: England or Australia? Gautam Gambhir: Sri Lanka tour,” said a fourth.

The island nation won the series 2-0 after the opener ended in a tie — their first bi-lateral series triumph over India in the 50-over format in 1997. Meanwhile number one-ranked India suffered a third successive batting collapse in the three-match series to be bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs.

 

Also Read | India vs SL, 3rd ODI, Highlights: Sri Lanka beat India by 110 runs, win series

The developments come amid the Paris Games, with several posts taking Olympics-tinted swipes at the cricketer. Posts shared by Gambhir to congratulate medal winning athletes also appeared to backfire on Thursday with many referencing the match against Sri Lanka.

“The cricket team will play so badly under Gauti Bhai's coaching that people will automatically start watching hockey. Thanks Gauti Bhai,” read one comment.

“Gautam Gambhir era and Sri Lanka won against India in ODI series after 27 years. And now Pakistan defeated India at Olympics. Shame on Gambhir disgrace of nation,” read another (somewhat convoluted) take on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 08:18 PM IST
