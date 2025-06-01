Gautam Singhania meets European royal Prince Albert II: Here's why they met, what they discussed & more

Indian billionaire Gautam Singhania shared a picture with Prince Albert II of Monaco and shared his encounter with the European royalty.

“An absolute honour to meet H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco,” Singhania said in an Instagram post on May 31.

Here is everything you need to know what their meeting:

Why did Gautam Singhania meet Prince Albert II? According to media reports, Indian billionaire Gautam Singhania was in Monaco for the Grand Prix and had met European royal Prince Albert II of Monaco on the sidelines of the international racing event.

Why was Gautam Singhania at the Monaco Grand Prix? Gautam Singhania was cheering on Kush Maini, the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race, at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, May 31.

Singhania’s JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, has been supporting Maini in his racing career from the beginning. He was seen in the pit lane embracing Maini after the monumental win.

What did Gautam Singhania discuss with Prince Albert? In an Instagram post, Gautam Singhania said he had a “warm conversation” with Prince Albert II, who appreciated his outfit for the event.

Singhania was wearing an embellished navy blazer, which he said was from his company's Chairman’s Collection. He paired it with white trousers and navy blue leather shoes with a prominent lion logo.

The company launched its Chairman’s Collection in March 2025 to celebrate 100 years of Raymond.

The European royal, who was wearing modest formals, liked the Raymond chairman's outfit. “Grateful for the warm conversation and his kind words on the Chairman’s Collection I was wearing. A true moment of pride,” said Singhania in his post, without elaborating further.

Who is Prince Albert II? What is his net worth? Prince Albert II of Monaco is the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco. He ascended to the throne in 2005 following the death of his father, Prince Rainier III. Born on 14 March 1958, he is the only son of Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly.

He is known for his commitment to environmental causes. In 2006, he established the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to support sustainable development and conservation efforts worldwide.

As of 2025, media reports suggest that Prince Albert II's personal net worth is estimated to be around $1 billion. It is derived from various sources, including substantial real estate holdings in Monaco and France, investments in the Société des Bains de Mer (which operates Monaco's famed Monte Carlo Casino), and inherited assets from his mother, Princess Grace.

His financial affairs were under scrutiny recently due to a corruption scandal involving his former financial manager, Claude Palmero.