Gaza journalist ready to sell equipment, press shield to buy food; social media calls it ‘heartbreaking’

Amid the growing conflict in Gaza and calls for a ceasefire, it is the humanitarian catastrophe that has intensified the most. According to media reports from the war-torn, tiny strip, the civilian population is facing an acute shortage of basic necessities like water and food.

Medical professionals and journalists, too, are facing the same fate.

In light of this crisis, a photojournalist from Gaza shared a heartbreaking LinkedIn post alongside a picture of his camera, lens and press shield.

The photojournalist, Mohammed Abo Oun, said he was ready to sell everything that made him a journalist to buy food for his family.

Oun has been covering Gaza, and his work has been featured in global publications such as The New York Times, Sky News, and ABC News.

“I am the photojournalist Mohammed Abu Aoun from Gaza, I want to offer my equipment and the press shield for sale so that I can buy food for me and my family,” he wrote.

Social media users have deemed this viral post as the most heartbreaking one.

“This is heartbreaking,” said a user.

Another added: “May God grant you victory and relieve your worries.”

‘Risk of famine’ The United Nations and experts have claimed that Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of famine, with reports of increasing numbers of people dying from causes related to malnutrition.

Israel, on the other hand, said that hundreds of truckloads of aid are waiting at the border for the UN to distribute in Gaza.

On Thursday, Israel's military took journalists to the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, where hundreds of boxes of aid were on pallets filling a lot.

According to the World Food Programme, almost a third of people in Gaza have not eaten for days.

According to AFP, the UN agency said that around 470,000 people were expected to face "catastrophic hunger”.

Several countries, including Mexico, Germany, the UK, and France, have called for an end to the war and an immediate ceasefire.

“The time has come to end the war in Gaza,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

“We - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - urge all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire,” he added.

Earlier, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the war and said, “Mexico is putting all its words and actions into building peace.”

US President Donald Trump has, however, blamed Hamas for the breakdown of Gaza ceasefire talks, signalling support for Israel to escalate its military campaign, according to CNN.

“I think they want to die, and it's very, very bad,” Trump said of Hamas while speaking to reporters before departing for a weekend trip to Scotland.