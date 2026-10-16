Gen Z Delhi protests go digital: ‘Jantar Mantar Chalo’ game goes viral where protesters dodge police

The Gen Z protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has now gone digital!
A 27-year-old IT professional, Suraj Kushwah, has developed a satirical browser-based video game, Jantar Mantar Chalo, transforming the high-stakes friction of Delhi’s protest landscape into an interactive digital battleground.
The game, inspired by “Jantar Mantar 2.0”, allows players to choose between two sides: the protesters (Andolankaris) and the Delhi Police.
According to The Print, Bareilly-based Kushwah, who works as a DevOps engineer at oneplay.in and runs a Linux-focused YouTube channel, goes by the name ‘bugswriter’ online.
“I was watching news of current protests. A lot of people were trying to reach Jantar Mantar, and they were finding different ways,” Kushwah told the publication about the game he built over two sleepless nights. “I had this concept, and it’s kind of like a dark humour for me, so I thought, let’s just build a game.”
It has gained massive traction since he shared a gameplay video on Instagram. After Kushwah's reel went viral and was shared by influencers, the number of players online consistently exceeded 1,500, he told The Print.
Rather than a traditional linear platformer, Jantar Mantar Chalo borrows its core mechanic from the popular multiplayer game Slither, putting players in a tug-of-war where numbers dictate power, Kushwah told the publication.
Players pick one of two sides:
The Print highlighted that the game doubles as sharp social commentary on the logistical minefield of modern public assembly.
As players advance, pop-up notifications mimic the unpredictability of real life:
A news ticker satirises contemporary headlines with deadpan one-liners across the bottom of the player's screen:
“Tear gas shells found past expiry date, protesters file consumer complaint.”
“Paper leak probe report also leaked, officials confirm...”
The game also incorporates an ideological coin toss: encountering a news crew has a 50-50 chance. Bumping into independent media amplifies your message and draws fresh recruits to your procession, but running into establishment channels peels off members of your crowd.
Before launching the game, Kushwah had already told a friend what would happen: “I was damn sure this will go viral,” he said.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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