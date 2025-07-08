Gen Z ‘gets roasted’ by Merriam-Webster dictionary over micro-retirement; debate starts on social media

The official Twitter (now X) handle of Merriam-Webster poked fun at micro-retirement, a growing practice among Gen Z. The iconic dictionary brand shared a screenshot of an article about it by American business magazine Fast Company.

The screenshot shows a part that says, "Micro-retirements involve taking a one to two-week break from work every 12 to 18 months”. Merriam-Webster wrote, “Vacations. The word is vacations.” And, the post started an online debate.

Former IAS officer KBS Sidhu called it a “sabbatical” while another user joked, “Vacations? That’s so 1974.”

Others questioned the need to rebrand normal holidays, with a user asking, “Is this for real?”

One user criticised the attempt to shame people for taking needed breaks. “Anything to try and shame people for taking their well-deserved vacations, eh…” the user wrote.

“Thank you! I was wondering when a dictionary would correct the article. We used to call these “mini vacations.” Nothing new under the sun,” came from another user.

“In HR circles, it’s called “annual leave”. Leave has been a standard thing in employment contracts for at least a century now,” wrote another.

One user commented, “Imagine getting roasted by a literal dictionary.”

One user noted that a five-week paid vacation every year is standard practice in Europe. Another wrote, “Anybody who calls it micro retirement should have to start back at the beginning like chutes and ladders.”

“Throwback to when gen-z thought they invented some new pastime during COVID by “having drinks at home and talking to their significant other”,” quipped another.

“I just had a 3-day micro-retirement last weekend! Or can I still call it the weekend?” came a sarcastic comment about the long weekend in the US during the 4th of July.

What is Gen Z? Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964. People born between 1965 and 1980 are Generation X.

Millennials are those who were born between 1981 and 1996. Generation Z, known as Gen Z, refers to people born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s. People born between 2010 and 2024 are called Gen Alpha.

Is micro-retirement the same as vacations? All micro-retirements can feel like vacations. But, not all vacations are micro-retirements. A vacation is a break from work. A micro-retirement is a pause from the rat race, sometimes without a return ticket in mind.

In micro-retirement, someone takes a short break from work to relax and focus on personal goals. It helps avoid burnout and allows time to recharge. It’s different from regular leave or paid time off.

People may quit a job and return to work later. They may arrange unpaid breaks with their employer. Also, they may pause their business if they’re self-employed.

While vacations are intended to rest, have fun or spend family time, micro-retirements are for deeper reflection. They help people reset and align with personal goals.

People typically return to the same job and routine after vacations. However, after a micro-retirement, people may start a side project or take a new job or change their career path.

