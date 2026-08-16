‘Gen Z has killed workplace awkwardness’: CEO's post on employee's menstrual leave email goes viral

Gen Z, short for Generation Z, is known for its straightforward communication style, especially in the corporate world, where diplomatic language is often the norm. A Gurugram-based entrepreneur witnessed this firsthand when an employee emailed him, stating plainly that she would not be able to work from the office due to "severe menstrual pain, cramps and discomfort."

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The post that started it Jasveer Singh, the co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, posted a screenshot of the email, highlighting that Gen Z employees were direct and straightforward about everything — something he said had removed unnecessary workplace awkwardness.

"Gen Z has killed a lot of unnecessary workplace awkwardness. They are direct and straightforward about almost anything," Singh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Singh added that just a decade ago, most employees would have hesitated to cite "menstrual pain" as the reason for seeking leave.

"10 years ago, an email openly saying 'severe menstrual pain' would have been rare," he wrote.

Check out the post here:

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What the email said Here is what the Gen Z employee wrote in her email:

Subject: On Leave Today

Hi Sir,

I won't be able to come to the office today due to severe menstrual pain, cramps, and discomfort.

I'll remain available on email and phone if anything urgent comes up.

Thanks

Knot.dating

Internet reacts As the post gained traction, social media users weighed in, with many saying it reflected the new reality of workplaces where Gen Z employees are open and frank about their requests.

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One user wrote, "Indian offices and managers should eradicate calling sir and ma'am. People should be called by their names."

Another commented, "My husband gets such messages and emails all the time. Cramps - x - y - z. Guess we have to accept the new reality."

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Not everyone agreed Not all reactions were in praise of the trend. A third user questioned the need to state a reason at all: “This requirement to mention the cause why exactly one felt unwell is totally unnecessary too. Even if someone lied, you can't check it. Why bother putting up this sham?”

A fourth user contrasted generational approaches, writing, "Millennial would probably have written health issue, personal reasons, not feeling well, etc. everything except the actual reason."

A fifth pushed back on the idea that this was new at all: "You haven't worked with honest people. This has been around forever now."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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